Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 4.10 Per Share

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Elixirr International’s previous dividend of $2.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ELIX opened at GBX 700 ($8.63) on Friday. Elixirr International has a 12 month low of GBX 387.93 ($4.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 780 ($9.62). The stock has a market cap of £323.30 million and a P/E ratio of 34.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 716.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

In other news, insider Ian James Anthony Ferguson sold 66,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 765 ($9.43), for a total transaction of £506,728.35 ($624,665.13).

Elixirr International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers its services for various industries, such as financial services, insurance, retail and consumer goods, luxury and fashion, media, technology and entertainment, life sciences, manufacturing, automotive, resources, and business services.

