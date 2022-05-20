Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Maxim Group from $8.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 313.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Elys Game Technology from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

ELYS opened at $1.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78. Elys Game Technology has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 4.45.

Elys Game Technology ( NASDAQ:ELYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 38.99% and a negative return on equity of 136.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Elys Game Technology will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 923.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 131,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 118,311 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $384,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elys Game Technology by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 36,250 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 1.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

