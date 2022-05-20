Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Maxim Group from $8.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 313.22% from the company’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Elys Game Technology from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.
ELYS opened at $1.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78. Elys Game Technology has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 4.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 923.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 131,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 118,311 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $384,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elys Game Technology by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 36,250 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 1.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Elys Game Technology (Get Rating)
Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elys Game Technology (ELYS)
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.