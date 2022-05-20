Emclaire Financial Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:EMCF)

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Emclaire Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

EMCF stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. Emclaire Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $94.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Emclaire Financial stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emclaire Financial Corp ( NASDAQ:EMCF Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,848 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Emclaire Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

