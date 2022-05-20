Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Oppenheimer

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.25% from the company’s previous close.

ENTA has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

ENTA stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.15. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $911.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $1,710,058.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,683 shares of company stock worth $8,084,777 over the last three months. 11.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

