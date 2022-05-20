Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.43.

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after buying an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,962,000 after purchasing an additional 37,857,799 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,595,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,782 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,562,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,025,815,000 after purchasing an additional 848,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $920,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,908 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.04. 232,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,808,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average of $42.24. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.47%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

