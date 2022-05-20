Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Lowered to C$63.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ENB. TD Securities increased their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James set a C$58.50 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. CSFB increased their target price on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.53.

TSE:ENB traded down C$0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$56.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,456,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,516,497. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$57.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$53.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$114.59 billion and a PE ratio of 19.73. Enbridge has a one year low of C$45.88 and a one year high of C$59.09.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Kenneth Gruending sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.67, for a total value of C$71,510.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,232,055.28. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 7,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.74, for a total transaction of C$430,826.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,576,293.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,133 shares of company stock worth $737,256.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

