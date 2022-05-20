Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.29.

ENR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Energizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENR traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $30.97. 13,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,829. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average of $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.38 million. Energizer had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 56.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Energizer in the first quarter valued at $743,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 50.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 0.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 180,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the first quarter valued at $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.