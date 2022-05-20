Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Noble Financial

Investment analysts at Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Noble Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 120.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UUUU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 target price (up from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Energy Fuels stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 254,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,729. Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $11.39. The firm has a market cap of $923.00 million, a PE ratio of 296.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 48.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Fuels will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $173,675 over the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 528.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 94,996 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 8.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 43,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,415,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,101,000 after buying an additional 166,549 shares in the last quarter. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

