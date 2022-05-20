Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Noble Financial

Investment analysts at Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 72.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EFR. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from C$13.50 to C$14.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.75 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday.

EFR traded down C$0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.55. 338,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,243. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 585.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 19.07 and a current ratio of 24.42. Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of C$5.55 and a 12-month high of C$14.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.36.

Energy Fuels ( TSE:EFR Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$2.09 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Fuels will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Higgs sold 5,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.58, for a total transaction of C$67,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,618,468.57.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

