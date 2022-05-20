Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.
In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.
ET traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 596,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,568,616. The company has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.93. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $12.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.
About Energy Transfer (Get Rating)
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.
