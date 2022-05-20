Enovix (ENVX) & Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Enovix to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Enovix alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Enovix and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 0 0 5 0 3.00 Enovix Competitors 135 663 988 32 2.50

Enovix presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 254.46%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 77.76%. Given Enovix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Enovix is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.8% of Enovix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enovix and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix N/A -$125.87 million -8.87 Enovix Competitors $646.25 million $19.61 million 3.38

Enovix’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Enovix. Enovix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Enovix has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix’s rivals have a beta of 0.35, suggesting that their average share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enovix and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix N/A -61.76% -35.84% Enovix Competitors -95.11% -11.77% -4.91%

Summary

Enovix rivals beat Enovix on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Enovix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.