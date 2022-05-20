Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $298,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $1,616,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Entegris by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,159,000 after purchasing an additional 25,227 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 191,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.56. 20,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.68. Entegris has a 52-week low of $99.82 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.64 and its 200-day moving average is $129.85.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Entegris’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entegris will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

