Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E) Director John Harld Charles Pinsent Sells 66,866 Shares

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Rating) Director John Harld Charles Pinsent sold 66,866 shares of Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total transaction of C$28,083.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 370,634 shares in the company, valued at C$155,666.28.
TSE E traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.40. 14,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,860. Enterprise Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.22 and a 52-week high of C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.34.
