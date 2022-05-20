Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E) Director John Harld Charles Pinsent Sells 66,866 Shares

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Rating) Director John Harld Charles Pinsent sold 66,866 shares of Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total transaction of C$28,083.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 370,634 shares in the company, valued at C$155,666.28.

TSE E traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.40. 14,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,860. Enterprise Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.22 and a 52-week high of C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.34.

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rental and service business. The company rents trucks and heavy equipment, and flameless heating units; and provides oilfield infrastructure site services.

