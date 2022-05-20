Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Enthusiast Gaming in a report released on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.13). B. Riley also issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $45.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.03 million.

EGLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enthusiast Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 7.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 524,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 35,068 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 52.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 14,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 16.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 405,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 57,036 shares in the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers in YouTube and Twitch.

