Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Director Paul A. Zevnik Purchases 45,448 Shares

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) Director Paul A. Zevnik bought 45,448 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $228,148.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 277,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,679.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Entravision Communications stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.85. 568,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $411.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.39. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $9.34.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $197.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.60 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,703,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,331,000 after acquiring an additional 119,493 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 489,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 37,185 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 27,316 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Entravision Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

