Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Director Paul A. Zevnik Purchases 45,448 Shares

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) Director Paul A. Zevnik bought 45,448 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $228,148.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 277,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,679.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Entravision Communications stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.85. 568,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $411.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.39. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $9.34.
Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $197.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.60 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,703,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,331,000 after acquiring an additional 119,493 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 489,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 37,185 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 27,316 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Entravision Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.
About Entravision Communications (Get Rating)
Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.
