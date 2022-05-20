Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Enzo Biochem from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ENZ opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $116.90 million, a P/E ratio of 240.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Enzo Biochem has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $4.15.

Enzo Biochem ( NYSE:ENZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.05 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 7.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

