Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EPZM. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Epizyme from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of Epizyme stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $86.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99.

Epizyme ( NASDAQ:EPZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 2,459.33% and a negative net margin of 614.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Epizyme will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Epizyme by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 8,403 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 576.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 10,963 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

