Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $852.59.

Several analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $8.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $643.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.24, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix has a 1-year low of $621.34 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $718.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $745.77.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 25.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.78%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 3,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.94, for a total value of $2,162,431.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,783 shares of company stock valued at $7,486,677. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Equinix by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

