Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from $27.37 to $35.66 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Equinor ASA from 340.00 to 400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.22.

Shares of EQNR stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.92. The company had a trading volume of 104,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,813,025. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 220.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

