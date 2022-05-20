Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Equitable has increased its dividend payment by an average of 39.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Equitable has a dividend payout ratio of 9.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Equitable to earn $7.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

EQH stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.81. 2,291,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,995. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.49. Equitable has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $37.13.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group raised Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $810,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $243,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,032.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,449 shares of company stock worth $3,924,988 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Equitable by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equitable by 6.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

