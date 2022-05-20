Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Equitable has increased its dividend payment by an average of 39.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Equitable has a dividend payout ratio of 9.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Equitable to earn $7.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.
EQH stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.81. 2,291,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,995. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.49. Equitable has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $37.13.
EQH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group raised Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.56.
In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $810,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $243,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,032.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,449 shares of company stock worth $3,924,988 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Equitable by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equitable by 6.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.
Equitable Company Profile (Get Rating)
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
