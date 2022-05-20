Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Protalix BioTherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Protalix BioTherapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

Shares of PLX stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59. The company has a market cap of $50.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.19. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.08.

Protalix BioTherapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:PLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,285,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 423,256 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 148,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 59,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Protalix BioTherapeutics news, CEO Dror Bashan acquired 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 68,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics (Get Rating)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.