Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for United Community Banks, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Community Banks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.26 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.20.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $202.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.89 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 32.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UCBI. Raymond James cut United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $29.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. United Community Banks has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,504,414.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,687,000 after buying an additional 2,505,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 34.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,842 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,137,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,197,000 after purchasing an additional 133,074 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,777,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,831,000 after buying an additional 333,009 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

