Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Whiting Petroleum Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $6.09 per share for the quarter.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.00 million.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WLL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum to $113.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.25.

NYSE WLL opened at $75.09 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.20 and a 200-day moving average of $73.14. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 272.4% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Whiting Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 10.18%.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

