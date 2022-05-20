Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Burberry Group plc’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Burberry Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BURBY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($25.89) to GBX 2,280 ($28.11) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.65) to GBX 1,850 ($22.81) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.74) to GBX 2,280 ($28.11) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,882 ($23.20) to GBX 1,836 ($22.63) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,383.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $19.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $32.17.

Burberry Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.