Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.93.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.79.

NYSE:COP opened at $104.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $108.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014,700 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,820 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 132,599 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 72,567 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,087,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.