Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Danaos Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Danaos in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Robertson expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $6.89 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaos’ Q3 2022 earnings at $6.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $32.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $28.60 EPS.

Get Danaos alerts:

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $5.25. Danaos had a net margin of 138.14% and a return on equity of 26.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Shares of DAC stock opened at $78.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Danaos has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $107.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaos in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Danaos by 1,223.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Danaos by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Danaos by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Danaos (Get Rating)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.