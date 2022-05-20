Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 20th (AIR, AKZOY, AMAT, AN, APLS, ARCC, ARZGY, ASML, ATSAF, BOSS)

Posted by on May 20th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, May 20th:

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €180.00 ($187.50) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from €112.00 ($116.67) to €110.00 ($114.58). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to $115.00.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $107.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to $49.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its price target reduced by Hovde Group to $19.00.

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €23.00 ($23.96) to €23.50 ($24.48).

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €780.00 ($812.50) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$66.00 to C$52.00.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €55.00 ($57.29) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler to $28.00.

BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €68.00 ($70.83) to €70.00 ($72.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price increased by Tigress Financial from $278.00 to $282.00.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. to $8.00.

Computer Modelling Group (OTC:CMDXF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$6.00.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim to $151.00.

Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 240 ($2.96).

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) had its price target trimmed by Hovde Group to $22.00.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$35.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $2.00 to $1.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price reduced by Wedbush to $292.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $230.00.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 4,150 ($51.16) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) was given a €75.00 ($78.13) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €35.50 ($36.98) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price raised by Tigress Financial from $20.00 to $22.00.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) had its target price cut by Hovde Group to $19.00.

Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$3.50.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) had its target price reduced by Hovde Group to $23.00.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush to $300.00.

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc. to C$38.00. Cowen Inc. currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$54.00.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $13.00.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. to $18.00.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) was given a €150.00 ($156.25) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00.

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$21.00.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €38.50 ($40.10) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG to $7.00.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to $24.00.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) had its target price lowered by Alliance Global Partners to $8.00.

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) was given a €35.00 ($36.46) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $46.00.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim to $68.00.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $260.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. to $201.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim to $240.00.

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$43.00.

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$60.00.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) had its price target lowered by Hovde Group to $37.00.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €255.00 ($265.63) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) was given a €90.00 ($93.75) target price by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Nilar International (OTCMKTS:NILRF) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from SEK 6 to SEK 5.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) had its target price lowered by Hovde Group to $12.50.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$108.00 to C$106.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) had its target price trimmed by Hovde Group to $7.00.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. to $27.00.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) had its target price cut by Hovde Group to $14.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG to $545.00.

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €73.40 ($76.46) to €69.40 ($72.29).

Patrizia (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €30.00 ($31.25) to €21.80 ($22.71). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.31) to GBX 355 ($4.38).

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 8,000 ($98.62) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWAF) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,970.00 to 1,860.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 650 ($8.01) to GBX 575 ($7.09).

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) had its price target trimmed by Hovde Group to $13.50.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$147.00.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from €20.00 ($20.83) to €19.50 ($20.31). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $40.00.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) had its price target trimmed by Hovde Group to $28.00.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €32.00 ($33.33) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) had its target price lowered by Hovde Group to $16.00.

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($23.42) to GBX 1,775 ($21.88).

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from CHF 325 to CHF 370.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$102.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its price target cut by Hovde Group to $21.00.

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from €122.00 ($127.08) to €120.00 ($125.00). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) had its price target reduced by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $4.50.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $105.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc. to $358.00.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) had its price target lowered by Hovde Group to $13.00.

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$7.00.

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$7.50.

