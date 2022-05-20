Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 20th (AIR, AKZOY, AMAT, AN, APLS, ARCC, ARZGY, ASML, ATSAF, BOSS)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, May 20th:

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €180.00 ($187.50) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from €112.00 ($116.67) to €110.00 ($114.58). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to $115.00.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $107.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to $49.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its price target reduced by Hovde Group to $19.00.

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €23.00 ($23.96) to €23.50 ($24.48).

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €780.00 ($812.50) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$66.00 to C$52.00.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €55.00 ($57.29) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler to $28.00.

BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €68.00 ($70.83) to €70.00 ($72.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price increased by Tigress Financial from $278.00 to $282.00.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. to $8.00.

Computer Modelling Group (OTC:CMDXF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$6.00.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim to $151.00.

Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 240 ($2.96).

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) had its price target trimmed by Hovde Group to $22.00.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$35.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $2.00 to $1.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price reduced by Wedbush to $292.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $230.00.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 4,150 ($51.16) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) was given a €75.00 ($78.13) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €35.50 ($36.98) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price raised by Tigress Financial from $20.00 to $22.00.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) had its target price cut by Hovde Group to $19.00.

Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$3.50.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) had its target price reduced by Hovde Group to $23.00.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush to $300.00.

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc. to C$38.00. Cowen Inc. currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$54.00.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to $13.00.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. to $18.00.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) was given a €150.00 ($156.25) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00.

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$21.00.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €38.50 ($40.10) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG to $7.00.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to $24.00.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) had its target price lowered by Alliance Global Partners to $8.00.

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) was given a €35.00 ($36.46) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $46.00.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim to $68.00.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $260.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. to $201.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim to $240.00.

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$43.00.

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$60.00.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) had its price target lowered by Hovde Group to $37.00.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €255.00 ($265.63) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) was given a €90.00 ($93.75) target price by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Nilar International (OTCMKTS:NILRF) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from SEK 6 to SEK 5.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) had its target price lowered by Hovde Group to $12.50.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$108.00 to C$106.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) had its target price trimmed by Hovde Group to $7.00.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. to $27.00.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) had its target price cut by Hovde Group to $14.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG to $545.00.

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €73.40 ($76.46) to €69.40 ($72.29).

Patrizia (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €30.00 ($31.25) to €21.80 ($22.71). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.31) to GBX 355 ($4.38).

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 8,000 ($98.62) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWAF) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,970.00 to 1,860.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 650 ($8.01) to GBX 575 ($7.09).

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) had its price target trimmed by Hovde Group to $13.50.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$147.00.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from €20.00 ($20.83) to €19.50 ($20.31). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $40.00.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) had its price target trimmed by Hovde Group to $28.00.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €32.00 ($33.33) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) had its target price lowered by Hovde Group to $16.00.

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($23.42) to GBX 1,775 ($21.88).

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from CHF 325 to CHF 370.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$102.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its price target cut by Hovde Group to $21.00.

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from €122.00 ($127.08) to €120.00 ($125.00). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) had its price target reduced by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $4.50.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $105.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc. to $358.00.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) had its price target lowered by Hovde Group to $13.00.

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$7.00.

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$7.50.

