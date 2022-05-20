Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

EQBK opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.59. Equity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $493.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Bancshares will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.50%.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 2,000 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $65,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 16.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

