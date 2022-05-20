Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ EQBK opened at $30.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $493.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.71. Equity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Bancshares will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $65,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,761,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

