ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on ESAB in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.
ESAB stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. ESAB has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $58.08.
About ESAB (Get Rating)
ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.
