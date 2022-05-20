ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on ESAB in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

ESAB stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. ESAB has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $58.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ESAB stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ESAB Co. ( NYSE:ESAB Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 409,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of ESAB as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

