ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIXGet Rating) (TSE:EPI) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). ESSA Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.98). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ESSA Pharma.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of ESSA Pharma stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.63. 651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,335. The company has a market cap of $247.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36. ESSA Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech sold 25,100 shares of ESSA Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $146,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,990,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,195,676.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in ESSA Pharma by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 626,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after buying an additional 325,751 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 543,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 185,124 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 72.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,477,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,837,000 after buying an additional 1,459,950 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 4.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

