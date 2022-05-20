Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $358.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESS. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $367.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,355,194,000 after buying an additional 242,033 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,943,000 after buying an additional 450,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,408,000 after buying an additional 316,868 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,930,000 after buying an additional 86,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $281.60 on Friday. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $281.47 and a 52-week high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $332.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.04.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

