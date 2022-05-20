Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded down $3.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.52. The stock had a trading volume of 107,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,567,703. Etsy has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.40.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $6,058,677.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $308,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,675 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,340. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.