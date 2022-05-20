Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

EURN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronav in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of EURN stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.08. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Euronav by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Euronav by 38.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Euronav during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

