Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.
EURN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronav in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of EURN stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.08. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Euronav Company Profile (Get Rating)
Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.
