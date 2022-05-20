EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). EverQuote reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 571.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.85). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.31 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

EVER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on EverQuote from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on EverQuote from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

EVER opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $278.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.18. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65.

In related news, Director David B. Blundin acquired 1,004,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $108,849.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 460,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,039,653.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,757 shares of company stock valued at $131,505 in the last 90 days. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 38.6% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 523,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 145,907 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter valued at about $9,853,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 59.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 44,183 shares in the last quarter.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

