EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVER. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on EverQuote from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on EverQuote from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Shares of EVER stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.09. 6,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,657. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $272.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.18.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin bought 1,004,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $14,999,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $108,849.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 460,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,039,653.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,757 shares of company stock worth $131,505 over the last three months. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $20,019,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote in the first quarter worth about $9,853,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EverQuote by 26.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 332,492 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in EverQuote by 38.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,085,000 after purchasing an additional 311,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in EverQuote by 10,284.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 290,960 shares in the last quarter.

About EverQuote (Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.