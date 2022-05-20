EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) versus Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Critical Comparison

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EverQuote and Taboola.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $418.52 million 0.66 -$19.43 million ($0.73) -12.70 Taboola.com $1.38 billion 0.57 -$24.95 million ($1.31) -2.54

EverQuote has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Taboola.com. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taboola.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EverQuote and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote -5.02% -24.04% -14.20% Taboola.com -3.19% -5.99% -3.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for EverQuote and Taboola.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 1 2 5 0 2.50 Taboola.com 0 1 7 0 2.88

EverQuote presently has a consensus target price of $21.43, suggesting a potential upside of 131.16%. Taboola.com has a consensus target price of $10.44, suggesting a potential upside of 213.44%. Given Taboola.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than EverQuote.

Volatility & Risk

EverQuote has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Taboola.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of EverQuote shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Taboola.com beats EverQuote on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EverQuote (Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Taboola.com (Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. Taboola.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

