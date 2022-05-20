Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Everspin Technologies stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.26. Everspin Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $14.36.

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 27.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 98.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,262 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 246.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.