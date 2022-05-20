Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
Everspin Technologies stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.26. Everspin Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $14.36.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 98.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,262 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 246.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Everspin Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Everspin Technologies (MRAM)
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.