Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
SNMP opened at $0.46 on Friday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $67.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53.
About Evolve Transition Infrastructure (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evolve Transition Infrastructure (SNMP)
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.