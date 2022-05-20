Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,665 by Analysts at Citigroup

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from GBX 3,146 ($38.78) to GBX 2,665 ($32.85) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

EXPGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Experian from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 4,000 ($49.31) to GBX 3,800 ($46.84) in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Experian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,750 ($46.23) to GBX 3,300 ($40.68) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,560 ($43.89) to GBX 3,300 ($40.68) in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Experian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,672.50.

Experian stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,731. Experian has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $49.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.11.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

