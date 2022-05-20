Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

EXTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet cut Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

EXTR stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 100.20%. The firm had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $113,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,483,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $696,650. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

