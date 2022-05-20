F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.20.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FSTX shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
NASDAQ FSTX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,594. F-star Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.86.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 601,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 356,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 15,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
F-star Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.
