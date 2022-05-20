F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FSTX shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NASDAQ FSTX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,594. F-star Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.86.

F-star Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FSTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 601,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 356,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 15,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

