F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $228.15.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on F5 from $227.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on F5 from $270.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.95, for a total transaction of $33,622.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $49,813.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,917 shares of company stock worth $2,119,674 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in F5 in the third quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 in the first quarter worth $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in F5 in the third quarter worth $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in F5 by 86.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.28. 868,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,307. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.18. F5 has a one year low of $151.66 and a one year high of $249.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.20 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5 will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

