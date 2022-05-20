Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.44.

FLMN stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,226. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $586.99 million, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 127.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,118,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 626,610 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 504,492 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $1,466,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

