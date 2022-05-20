Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.71. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $722.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Farmland Partners will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Pittman purchased 2,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $26,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.