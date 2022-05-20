Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

FAST has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.34. 3,492,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,591,607. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.50. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,885 shares of company stock worth $100,509. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $7,701,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,873,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 50,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 31,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

