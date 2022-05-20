FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) CEO Andrew Wiederhorn Sells 11,305 Shares of Stock

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Wiederhorn sold 11,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $206,429.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,770.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andrew Wiederhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Andrew Wiederhorn purchased 1,000 shares of FAT Brands stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $6,400.00.

Shares of FAT opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.11. FAT Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.98.

FAT Brands ( NASDAQ:FAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that FAT Brands Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in FAT Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FAT Brands by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FAT Brands by 38.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

FAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut FAT Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of December 26, 2021, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as operated 129 directly owned restaurants and 2,240 franchised locations.

