Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.95 (NYSE:AGM)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has raised its dividend by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $101.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1-year low of $94.20 and a 1-year high of $137.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.22). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 19.69%.

AGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $88,386.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Everett M. Dobrinski bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.30 per share, with a total value of $103,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,931.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

