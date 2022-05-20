Femasys (FEMY) & Its Peers Critical Analysis

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) is one of 213 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Femasys to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Femasys and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Femasys 0 0 3 0 3.00 Femasys Competitors 1272 4586 7990 221 2.51

Femasys presently has a consensus target price of $11.48, indicating a potential upside of 563.78%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 57.41%. Given Femasys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Femasys is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Femasys and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Femasys $1.18 million -$7.54 million -1.68 Femasys Competitors $1.15 billion $84.54 million -489.85

Femasys’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Femasys. Femasys is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.5% of Femasys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Femasys and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Femasys -733.65% -31.42% -28.81% Femasys Competitors -742.63% -64.70% -19.38%

About Femasys (Get Rating)

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. It also commercializes FemVue saline-air device in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company offers its infertility products to obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, women's healthcare provider organizations, and reproductive endocrinologists. In addition, it provides non-surgical product technologies. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Suwanee, Georgia.

