Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of FENC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.80. 18,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,635. The stock has a market cap of $151.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of -0.07. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a current ratio of 8.96.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). On average, analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FENC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.